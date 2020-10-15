Ann Marie McGlynn runs for Ireland in Poland this weekend

Ann Marie McGlynn competes at the World Athletics Half Marathon Championships on Saturday in Poland.

This event was originally scheduled for March of this year but was postponed following the outbreak of Coronavirus.

This is the only European or World Championship event scheduled to take place in 2020.

Along with McGlynn, Kevin Seaward of St Malachy’s and Ballina’s AC’s Hugh Armstrong make up the travelling Ireland party.

