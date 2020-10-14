Tánaiste indicates tighter restrictions for Donegal

The government will make a decision later today on whether to impose tougher Covid-19 restrictions in Donegal and other border counties.

Northern Ireland is to announce plans for a four-week lockdown this morning, with all pubs and restaurants expected to be closed and schools shutting for an extended 2-week Halloween break.

A formal announcement is due during a special sitting of the Assembly, to respond to rapidly-rising infection rates.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar says once an announcement is made, the Irish government will make a decision on border counties: