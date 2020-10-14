Six Donegal heritage projects to share €45,000 in funding

The Heritage Council has awarded €45,000 in funding for six heritage initiatives in Donegal to community groups throughout the county.
The funding announced under the government’s jobs stimulus package is intended to provide much-needed support for the heritage sector.
Although the scheme is very competitive, Donegal-based heritage groups secured over 8% of the €540,000 in national funding available.
The projects are -
3D mapping and an access and recreation survey of Inishtrahull Island to the Inishtrahull Bird Observatory (€14,900)
The conservation of a quernstone artefact/relic at Disert archaeological site to the Disert Heritage Group (€1,500)
The preparation of an ecological survey of Loughadoon to Donegal GAP Heritage & History Group (€3,700)
Conservation works to the House on the Brae, Ramelton by the Ramelton Georgian Society (€15,000)
Geophysical and photogrammetry surveys of Malin Well Old Church heritage site by Malin Head Heritage Group (€5,000)
An inventory and condition survey of ‘The Laurels’ – Brian Friel’s mother home – in Glenties to the Brain Friel Trust (€4,900).