Six Donegal heritage projects to share €45,000 in funding

The Heritage Council has awarded €45,000 in funding for six heritage initiatives in Donegal to community groups throughout the county.

The funding announced under the government’s jobs stimulus package is intended to provide much-needed support for the heritage sector.

Although the scheme is very competitive, Donegal-based heritage groups secured over 8% of the €540,000 in national funding available.

Joseph Gallagher is Donegal County Council's Heritage Officer

The projects are -

3D mapping and an access and recreation survey of Inishtrahull Island to the Inishtrahull Bird Observatory (€14,900)

The conservation of a quernstone artefact/relic at Disert archaeological site to the Disert Heritage Group (€1,500)

The preparation of an ecological survey of Loughadoon to Donegal GAP Heritage & History Group (€3,700)

Conservation works to the House on the Brae, Ramelton by the Ramelton Georgian Society (€15,000)

Geophysical and photogrammetry surveys of Malin Well Old Church heritage site by Malin Head Heritage Group (€5,000)

An inventory and condition survey of ‘The Laurels’ – Brian Friel’s mother home – in Glenties to the Brain Friel Trust (€4,900).