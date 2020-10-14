Number of Covid patients at LUH drops

The number of people being treated for Covid-19 at Letterkenny University Hospital has dropped.

Figures released last night show that there were 15 people with the virus receiving treatment at the hospital, a decrease of six on the previous figure of 21.

There are a further six patients at the hospital who are suspected cases.

Three patients are receiving critical care and are in ICU while one suspected cases of the virus is also in intensive care.

The latest data also shows that Letterkenny University Hospital now has fourth highest number of Covid patients in the country.