Northern Ireland announce four week lockdown

Northern Ireland has announced a four week lockdown with an extended Halloween break for schools to curb the spread of Covid-19.

First Minister Arlene Foster has made the announcement in the last few minutes at a special sitting of the Assembly.

As part of the measures, the hospitality sector will close except for takeaways, while off licenses will shut after 8PM and no more than 25 people are allowed at weddings and funerals.

Arlene Foster says the measures will come into effect this Friday with schools closed until the 2nd of November:

Meanwhile the government will make a decision later today on whether to impose tougher Covid-19 restrictions in Donegal and border counties.