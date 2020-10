The principal of Holy Cross School in Strabane says the first term of any school year is crucial and the latest lockdown will be seriously disruptive to children's learning.

Schools in the North are to shut for an extended Halloween break with the extra week deemed as a holiday.

Students both sides of the border were already out of school for six months from March to September.

Principal Claire Daly says the week that students would have been at school should involve blended learning at home: