Covid-19: Fears over long term effect on voluntary groups

There are fears over the long term impact Covid-19 will have on the likes of sporting voluntary and community groups in Donegal.

The pandemic has significantly reduced local group's ability to raise funds in the same capacity as pre-Covid levels with many struggling to provide their services as a result.

These groups heavily rely on fundraising to keep them afloat.

Donegal County Council says that it is actively ensuring that these groups are aware of all funding avenues available to them.

But Cllr Jack Murray says this is just a short term fix and more is needed to guarantee their survival: