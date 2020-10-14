Chambers issue joint message as retailers await Level 4 news

The President of Letterkenny Chamber says local businesses are anxiously awaiting confirmation of what is to happen in Donegal in light of the Circuit Breaker lockdown announcement.

This week, the chambers in Letterkenny and Derry met on the border in an effort to encourage people in the North West to take on board the public health messages and work together to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Letterkenny Chamber President Jimmy Stafford and his Derry counterpart Redmond McFadden took the move to stress that we are one region, we share the same space and now like never before co-operation is key.

Jimmy Stafford says it's a nervous time for local retailers, particularly in light of this evening's cabinet meeting.............

