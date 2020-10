For this week’s Business Matters, Ciaran O’Donnell speaks to Sligo native, Michael Boyd, who moved to Letterkenny to take up the role of HR manager at IMED in 1990. Nine years later, he set up Boyd HR.

Ciaran also talks to Stephen Seawright, Enterprise Ireland Technology Gateway Manager, about Donegal Connect 2020 which was held online last Thursday, and about the future of innovation in Donegal and the North West.