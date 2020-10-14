Border checkpoints impact popular filling station

The Manager of a popular filling station in Lifford says the attitude by some Gardai at checkpoints is heavily impacting his business.

Daly's filling station is located not far from Lifford Bridge - a hotspot for rolling Garda checkpoints since Donegal was moved to level three restrictions.

Many residents in nearby Strabane are patrons of the filling station with claims that a lot of them are being turned back at the border.

Manager of Daly's Gerard Crawford says Lifford and Strabane are married and should be treated as such: