1,095 new Covid-19 cases in ROI, 29 in Donegal

1,095 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the Republic this evening, with five new deaths.

29 of the new cases are in Donegal.

It brings the total number of confirmed since the pandemic began to 45,243, with 1,835 Covid related deaths.

As of midnight last night, the incidence rate in Donegal was 353.7 cases per 100,000 people, with 563 cases reported in the last 14 days.

Donegal has the third highest incidence rate in the country, with only Cavan and Monaghan returning higher figures.

Statement in full -

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 5 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

As of midnight Tuesday 13th October the HPSC has been notified of 1,095 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 45,243* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

529 are men / 552 are women

70% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 31 years old

246 in Dublin, 185 in Meath,128 in Cavan, 118 in Cork, 63 in Kildare and the remaining 342 cases are spread across all remaining counties.

As of 2pm today 232 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 30 are in ICU. 9 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said; “Today, we again report a daily new confirmed case figure over 1,000. This situation is extremely concerning. Every single one of us has a role to play.

“We each need to reduce contact with other people as much as possible, so that means staying at home, working from home where possible, practicing physical distancing and stopping discretionary socialising.”

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said; “People must now make choices. Stop meeting up in groups, stop socialising, stop organising play dates, parties and other social activities. People must recognise that the disease is a direct threat to themselves and their families. Now is the time for each of us to act.”

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 11 confirmed cases. The figure of 45,243 confirmed cases reflects this.

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 13 October 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today’s Cases (to midnight 13/10/20) 14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population (14 days to midnight 13/10/20) New Cases during last 14 days (14 days to midnight 13/10/20) NATIONAL 1,095* 190.7 9,079 Cavan 128 571.0 435 Monaghan 31 360.0 221 Donegal 29 353.7 563 Clare 22 307.2 365 Meath 185 299.9 585 Cork 118 209.4 1,137 Sligo 14 207.5 136 Limerick 28 192.4 375 Roscommon 8 189.0 122 Kildare 63 188.3 419 Dublin 246 185.4 2,498 Longford <5 181.0 74 Wexford 23 174.3 261 Galway 50 174.0 449 Westmeath 9 171.2 152 Louth 56 153.6 198 Kerry 14 153.0 226 Leitrim <5 146.7 47 Offaly <5 142.4 111 Laois <5 135.8 115 Kilkenny 7 104.8 104 Mayo 13 89.7 117 Tipperary 11 82.7 132 Carlow <5 80.8 46 Wicklow 8 77.2 110 Waterford 6 69.7 81

*Further validation is required on 13 of today’s cases and they are not yet assigned to a county.