People urged to check land & outhouses for missing man

Gardaí are re-issuing their appeal for information in relation to a missing person, Cian Langelaan.

The 27 year old has been reported missing from the Falcarragh area.

The last known sighting of Cian was over 2 weeks ago in the Hornhead area where searches are being conducted. Cian is 5 ft 8 inches tall and of medium build.

He has sandy coloured hair. We wish to appeal to landowners in the area of Hornhead and indeed right across the County to please check their land and outhouses.

If anyone has any information in relation to the whereabouts of Cian or if they have had any contact from him we would ask them to please contact Milford Gardaí on 074-9153060 or call the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.