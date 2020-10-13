Influential figures in East Donegal set to be commemorated

Two influential figures in East Donegal are set to be commemorated with the renaming of buildings at the Old Army Barracks in Lifford.

The buildings, known as The Prior School and McIntyre Building are to be renamed after Miss Eleanor Prior and Captain Kevin McIntyre respectively.

Parts of the Old Army Barracks site have already undergone major renovation works and are now County Council offices.

Cllr Gerry Crawford put forward the suggestion of renaming the buildings at the latest sitting of Donegal County Council, he believes it'll be a fitting tribute: