Gardai issue further warning over use of fireworks

People are being urged to have a rethink when it comes to buying or using fireworks.

Gardai say that fireworks and the associated noise can cause great distress to older people who have already suffered a great deal this year because of having to cocoon in their homes.

The noise can also frighten family pets, some of whom run away from their homes and sometimes don't return.

Sgt Charlene Anderson says the emergency services are already stretched with the current crisis, and is asking everyone not to put unnecessary pressure on them: