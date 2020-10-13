Female staff member injured during attack at Inishowen takeaway

A woman has been injured during a weekend assault at a takeaway in Inishowen.

Damage was also caused to the premises during the incident which happened in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Shortly after midnight, two males entered the Chinese restaurant at Main Street, Clonmany and then became abusive towards the staff within.

They did not order any food and they were asked to leave the premises by staff. One of the males caused damage to the partition outside after being asked to leave.

The staff then tried to close the door behind the two men but the same man then pushed the door open again with force and in the process caused injury to one of the staff as it struck her on the head.

One of these males has been described as of stocky build and wearing a navy jacket. He had dark hair with a spiked fringe. The second male was wearing a green Jack and Jones hoody and dark coloured jeans.

Gardaí are investigating the incident and are looking for witnesses.

Anyone with information or who may have observed these males in the area, please contact Gardaí in Buncrana.