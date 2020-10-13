Declan Bonner glad games return this weekend

The Allianz National League returns this weekend with counties due to play the remaining two rounds before championship starts on the first Sunday in November.

Donegal go into this weekends game with Tyrone knowing a win in Ballybofey will secure their Division 1 status with a game to go.

Preparations under covid restrictions and isolation have been difficult particularly when trying to prep for a championship opener at the start of next month against your nearest rivals.

Speaking ahead of the game on the Donegal GAA virtual press conference today, Manager Declan Bonner says Sunday's game is important and they want to resume on a positive note....

If the cases continue to rise and in particular within county set ups, there could be a question mark over the running of games.

Declan is a firm believer the championship will be played...

The Donegal manager hasn't reported any major injury concerns adding all the players are on the training pitch ahead of the Tyrone game.

Declan says Sunday's game is a good judge of where they are pre championship...