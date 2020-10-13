All border counties have incidence rate of more than 100

Every county bordering Northern Ireland now has a 14-day Covid-19 incidence rate of more than 100.

It comes as the Stormont Executive holds an emergency meeting to discuss potential restrictions.

Donegal, Cavan and Monaghan have the three highest 14-day incidence rates in the country, while Leitrim and Louth have a rate of more than 100.

The border counties could move to Level 4 if a six-week lockdown is imposed in Northern Ireland.

Speaking this morning, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly says the Government won't be speculating about what could happen in the North: