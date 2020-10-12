Jim McGuinness returns to GAA with Galway

It appears 2012 All Ireland winning manager Jim McGuinness has returned to the inter-county environment.

A video on Sunday showed the Glenties native training the Galway senior squad in Tuam.

Mc Guinness and Padraig Joyce went to college together and it's understood McGuinness has been brought in to see out the rest of the season with the Tribesmen.

During his four years with Donegal, Jim won an All Ireland and three Ulster titles before embarking on a soccer coaching career which took him to Scotland, China and the US.