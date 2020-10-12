Further €115,000 allocated for Donegal under Town and Village Renewal Scheme

An additional €115,500 has been sanctioned for a number of towns and villages in Donegal under the Accelerated Measure of the Town and Village Renewal Scheme.

€40,000 has been allocated to improve the visual amenity of Downings and for a promotion campaign for the village.

Meanwhile, Ardara is to receive €25,000 to improve the accessibility and appearance of the area with landscaping, awnings, seating and an all weather picnic area.

Funding of €9,500 will go towards a temporary covering at Frosses Community Hall including the provision of bike stands, outdoor sockets and seating.

And the remaining €40,000 has been sanctioned for 2 public seating platforms for Main Street, Letterkenny.