Fishermen need a fairer Penalty Points regime – Jordan

There are further calls on the Marine Minister to ensure a fair and just penalty points system.

With a no deal Brexit becoming increasingly likely, fishermen say the penalty points system signed into law last week by Taoiseach Micháel Martin is even more serious.

Two weeks ago in the Dail, Sinn Fein Marine Spokesperson Padraig McLochlainn failed to have the statutory instrument overturned when he moved a Private Members' motion on the issue.

Today, his party colleague Noel Jordan raised it in the Donegal County Council chamber............