DCC launches Social Inclusion week on Highland Radio

This is Social Inclusion Week, with the initiative launched on Highland Radio's Nine til Noon Show this morning.

The event, co-ordinated by Donegal County Council, aims to highlight the very positive work being done, not only by the Council, but also by other statutory and community organisations in attempting to raise awareness of social inclusion related issues in Donegal.

Speaking during the on-air launch, Cathaoirleach Cllr Rena Donaghey said Covid-19 had created unprecedented challenges, but had also brought out the best in many people.........