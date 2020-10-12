Calls for Irish Water to attend sitting of DCC as a matter of urgency

Irish Water is being requested to attend the next sitting of Donegal County Council as a matter of urgency.

There’s a number of outstanding issues right across Donegal while it’s also thought that more communication between Irish Water and the Council is needed with regard to upcoming planned works.

Cllr Michael Naughton says currently, Councillors are left in a difficult position with the general public because they don’t have the answers they’re looking for.

He says an official from Irish Water must attending the next meeting so these issues can be addressed: