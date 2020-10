The number of people claiming the Pandemic Unemployment Payment in Donegal continues to rise.

Latest figures show 8,530 people are in receipt of the payment in the county, up 7% from last week.

Meanwhile 76 people in Donegal closed their PUP claim this week.

Nationally, 228,858 people will receive the Pandemic Unemployment Payment this week, an increase of 23,265 compared to last week.