38 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Donegal this evening.

The incidence rate for the county now stands at 354.9 per 100,000 of the population.

The Department of health has reported 1 additional death and 825 confirmed cases of the virus across Ireland.

The death toll currently stands at 1,827 while a total of 43,531 cases have been confirmed since the outbreak of the pandemic.