2 Hole in One’s, 5 Holes, Same Fourball

During Sunday’s monthly medal competition at Dunfanaghy Golf Club, a little bit of history was made with 2 hole in one’s by 2 players within the same fourball.

First up, Paul Smyth hit into the 156 yard par 3 2nd hole with a 7 iron, after 2 bounces the ball dropped in the hole as Paul claimed his membership in the Hole In One club.

Things had barely settled when the second player in the group, Sam Hegarty, would also take a hole in one at the 224 yard par 3 7th.

He struck the 4 iron beautifully and watched in disbelief as his superb shot hit the green and rolled straight in.

Screams of joy rang out around Dunfanaghy, 2 hole in one’s within 5 holes in the same fourball.

Not sure if the like of it will be seen again, Congratulations Paul and Sam.