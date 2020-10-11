Wins for Harley, Browne McMonagle & McAteer

Three Donegal Jockeys had winners on Saturday which would have accumulated a massive 2367/1 treble.

Trentagh's Martin Harley took 20/1 shot Gulliver to victory in York, England for trainer David O'Meara.

Dylan Browne McMonagle continued his good form with a victory at Limerick.

McMonagle guided 7/4 favourite Improving first past the post for trainer Augustine O'Leary.

The biggest win of the day was also at Limerick for Luke McAteer who was onboard Royal Pippen.

The Rathmullan man was a 40/1 winner with trainer Shane Donohue.

That's 20 wins for McAteer this year, McMonagle has 25 and 28 for Harley.