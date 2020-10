Sinn Féin says hospitals in the Republic should be drawing up plans to receive patients if hospitals in the North come under too much pressure.

The party is calling for officials on either side of the border to pool testing and tracing to fight the outbreak on an all-island basis.

906 cases were recorded in the Six Counties yesterday -- the first day in a week the North has seen fewer new cases than the Republic.

Sinn Féin health spokesman David Cullinane says more cooperation is needed.