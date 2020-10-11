NI Water to carry out maintenance work on Buncrana Road

NI Water says it will be carrying out essential investigation and maintenance works of the sewage network along the Buncrana Road in Derry from tomorrow, with the work set to last for approximately ten weeks.

They say this process is critical in order to to determine a future programme of repair and improvement for the area. NI Water says in consideration of the surrounding businesses and residential areas, it intends to minimise disruption as much as possible.

Work will be completed during the hours of 7pm-7am, temporary lane closures will be in place during these hours, but two-way traffic will be maintained where possible.

From tomorrow, the focus will be on the McArtney Park/ Collon Terrace and Pennyburn Industrial Estate areas. Work will continue the following week on the Buncrana Road at the Pennyburn roundabout, with work progressing on the roads leading away from the city thereafter.