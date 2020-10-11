Derry consultant says they’re ‘struggling to find beds’ for Covid patients

A hospital consultant in Derry says they're "struggling to find beds" for Covid-19 patients in intensive care today.

The Derry-Strabane area has the highest rate of Covid-19 infection anywhere in Ireland or the UK.

One thousand and sixty-six people tested positive in the six counties in the last 24-hours.

Respiratory consultant at the Altnagelvin Hospital, Martin Kenny, is worried about keeping other services going there.

There has also been one further death.

It brings the total number of cases in the North to more than 20 thousand.

30 per cent of them have been diagnosed in the last week.