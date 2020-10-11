56 new Covid cases confirmed in Donegal, 814 nationally

814 more people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the Republic, and two more patients have died.

The country's top public health official is warning the rates of infection in 22 counties have more than doubled in the last week.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan says it shows "rapidly increasing growth rates across the country".

16 more people with the virus were brought to hospital in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 204 with 30 now in intensive care.

226 of today's cases were recorded in Dublin, 77 in Cork, 64 in Galway, 56 in Donegal, 48 in Meath with 343 more spread across the rest of the country.