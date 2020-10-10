Water breaks and testing improvements ahead of championship

The GAA are to introduce water breaks when the inter-county season resumes next week.

With Maor Uisce banned, a one-minute break for water will be permitted per half.

Senior teams will be restricted to playing squads of 26 and backroom teams of no more than 12.

Meanwhile rapid Covid-19 testing will be brought in for counties to help the smoother running of the championship.

Under the programme, there will be immediate onsite testing with results returned within 48 hours.

And yellow sliotars will be used for all Hurling Championship matches for the first time in Ireland.

The new coloured ball were previously trailed in games in the States.