A Midlands North West MEP is urging the EU not to be pressured into doing a rushed trade deal with the UK.

Sinn Féin's Chris MacManus made the comments after the European Commission updated Parliament this week.

MEPs were warned that time is running out to reach an agreement.

Mr MacManus is welcoming EU commitments to fully support the Irish position over the coming months, but is warning the commission not to get locked into a bad deal: