Donegal's opening game in the TG4 All Ireland Senior Ladies Football Championship will be played in Cavan.

Maxi Curran's side will take on the All Ireland Champions Dublin in Round 1 on Saturday 31st October with the game set for Kingspan Breffni Park at 5pm.

The match will be shown LIVE on TG4

The venue for Donegal's game against Waterford on 14th November still has to be arranged.