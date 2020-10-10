Bohs win keeps Cork behind Harps

Bohemians secured European football for the second consecutive season on Friday night and in the process helped Harps stay ahead in battle against relegation.

Two goals from Andre Wright and an audacious Danny Grant effort gave them a 3-nil win at home to troubled Cork.

The Leesiders remain rooted to the foot of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division table and sit two points of Finn Harps.

Both sides now have four games left with three of those at home for Harps who host St Pat's in their next game on Saturday 17th October in Ballybofey.