Local Principal moves to clarify claims of Covid outbreak

The Principal of St. Bernadette's Special School in Letterkenny has moved to clarify details surrounding claims of a Covid-19 outbreak at the school.

The school was notified on Wednesday that a student from another school but who travels on the same bus as some of the students at St. Bernadette's had tested positive for the virus.

Later that evening St. Bernadette's were also informed that a bus escort who had been the school as an SNA last week had tested positive for Covid-19.

Principal John Haran says close contacts at the school have been told to self-isolate while some are awaiting testing: