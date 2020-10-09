Lifford-Stranorlar remains area with highest Covid rate

Lifford-Stranorlar remains the local area with the highest rate of Covid-19 infections in the country.

It has almost twice the incidence rate than any other part of the country.

The area has had the highest 14-day incidence rate for the past two weeks and has now stabilised at 602.6

It is followed by Granard in county Longford, which has a rate of 384.1.

Other areas which have a rate higher than 300 include the Monaghan electoral area, Kimmage-Rathmines, which has the highest level in Dublin and Carndonagh, which two weeks ago had a rate of less than five.

The highest area in Cork is the South Central area of the city, while in Clare Kilrush has a rate of more than 290.

Other areas are cause for concern with exceptionally high rates including Boyle in Roscommon, Carrickmacross-Castleblaney in Monaghan and Galway City Central