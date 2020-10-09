Disappointing night in Bratislava for Derry’s Shane Duffy

Shane Duffy was disappointed with the Republic of Ireland's failure to qualify for Euro 2020 after their penalty shootout loss to Slovakia in Bratislava last night.

Alan Browne and Matt Doherty missed spot kicks in the shootout.

Stephen Kenny's men produced a positive display in the match itself, hitting the post through Browne, while Conor Hourihane also missed a golden chance to score.

Adam Idah and Aaron Connolly were ruled out of the game as a result of being a close contact to a member of the travelling party who tested positive for coronavirus.

Shane Duffy says the result is a bitter bill to swallow: