DCC invites applications for Artists’ Bursary Scheme

The Donegal County Council Artists' Bursary Scheme is inviting applications from individual professional artists of all disciplines for assistance towards arts projects which are on-going or proposed.

The scheme is designed to support individual artists at any stage of their career to sustain and further their practice.

The objective of the Scheme is to facilitate artists in the development or the completion of specific bodies or programmes of work.

It will support artists to sustain and develop their practice through the research, design, creation and presentation of events, performances, exhibitions and other artistic projects.

In particular, and with regard the current restrictive Covid-19 environment, the scheme aims to support artists who may be thinking about new ways of working and of reaching the public with their work.

It is designed to assist artists to stabilize their existing activity while looking to the future.

Scheme Guidelines and Application Forms, in English and Irish, are now available to download from the Donegal County Council website or by emailing artistsbursaries@donegalcoco.ie

The Closing Date for the receipt of completed applications is Close of Business, 4.30pm, Friday, October 23rd.

Application details available HERE