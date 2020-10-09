Coveney calls for more cooperation as NI daily Covid total reaches 1,080

Northern Ireland has seen its biggest daily increase in COVID-19 infections.

1080 people have been diagnosed with the virus in the past 24 hours, there have been no new deaths.

In the past week alone, there's been over five thousand new infections North of the border, with today marking the first time the daily total has exceeded 1,000.

It comes as the north's Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill waits for a test after a family member tested positive for the virus.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney says there has to be greater cross-border cooperation.............