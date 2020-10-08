Tense scenes as Tanaiste & Donegal TD battle over ICU capacity

A Donegal Deputy says the winter plan is doomed to fail unless issues surrounding capacity in ICU beds are addressed.

The steady rise in the number of people with Covid-19 are being treated in hospital is continuing today.

There are 159 confirmed cases within Irish hospitals today - up from 156 yesterday.

While there are now 27 people being treated in Intensive Care - the highest since June 14th.

Twelve people with Covid-19 are currently being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital, one of them in critical care.

The Tanaiste has received a grilling in the Dail this afternoon over his comments on NEPHT , but Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty says there are bigger issues at play:

Responding, Leo Varadkar accused Deputy Doherty of playing the 'blame game' :