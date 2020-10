New restrictions are expected to be introduced in the North today, after a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases.

828 infections were confirmed in the region yesterday, and over 4,400 in the past week.

Stormont's executive will meet today to discuss further restrictions, after local measures took effect in Strabane and Derry on Monday.

Monaghan GP Illona Duffy says the whole of the North should have similar restrictions to the Republic: