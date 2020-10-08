January 22′ could see official designation of Technological University

A former Education Minister says January 1st 2022 is a very realistic target for the official designation of the Technological University involving the Institutes of Technology in Letterkenny, Sligo and Galway/Mayo.

Deputy Joe McHugh was speaking as Higher Education Minister Simon Harris confirmed the latest tranche of funding for the process, with the three colleges in the Connacht Ulster Alliance confirming they plan to submit the formal application by the end of this year.

Joe McHugh says in its response to Covid 19, LYIT has confirmed it's ready for the challenge: