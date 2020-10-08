Increased penalties for Covid rule breaches in NI

The northern executive has agreed to increase penalties for breaches of Covid-19 rules from next week.

Ministers have also decided to extend the places where wearing a face covering is mandatory.

923 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in the North in the last 24 hours.

It is understood the standard 60 pound fixed penalty notice will be increased to 200 pounds - while the maximum fine for breaching a prohibition notice - in relation to house parties - will rise to 10,000 pounds.

First Minister Arlene Foster made the announcements this evening..........