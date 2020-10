A Donegal Deputy says he has received hundreds of emails from people across the county who are involved in the arts and music industry, pleading for assistance.

The sector is thought to be one of the hardest hit in the Covid crisis with many people saying they are facing a decline in their mental health.

Many have also had to sell equipment or are in arrears with utility bills.

Deputy Thomas Pringle says specific schemes need to be put in place for the sector as a matter of urgency: