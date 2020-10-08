GAA to address Covid fears with all counties today

The GAA will hold a virtual meeting with county chairpersons later as speculation mounts around inter-county competitions.

The meeting will focus on dealing with a cross border / all island strategy.

There are fears that the likes of the minor and under 20 championships will be scrapped and the remaining two rounds of the national leagues pulled.

The senior championships could become the sole focus of the association in the coming weeks.

Donegal and Tyrone are due to meet in the Ulster Minor Championship on Saturday 24th October while Tyrone are scheduled to play Dublin next Saturday 17th October in the All Ireland semi final.

Donegal senior men are due to resume their Division 1 league campaign on Sunday 18th October against Tyrone in Ballybofey with a trip to Kerry the following Saturday.

The Ulster Championship starts for Donegal and Tyrone on Sunday 1st November when the north west counties clash again in Ballybfoey.