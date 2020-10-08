Funding confirmed for three Donegal monuments

Almost €60,000 has been approved for three national monuments in Donegal.

Minister Charlie McConalogue says the funding will help maintain and protect our rich history in Donegal, and provide work for skilled tradespeople involved in the upkeep of such monuments.

The bulk of the Donegal allocation will go to Rathmullen Abbey, with St. Muras Cross Slab in Fahan and Killydonnell Friary also included.

Rathmullen Abbey €42,000

St. Muras Cross Slab, Fahan €2,360

Killydonnell Friary & historic graveyard €15,000

Statement in full -

Fianna Fáil Minister for Agriculture, Food, and the Marine and TD for Donegal Charlie McConalogue has welcomed €59,360 in approved funding for national monuments in Donegal.

The Community Monuments Fund has been established as part of the €1.4m in additional capital earmarked for national monuments under the July Stimulus Plan. 71 projects have been approved today nationwide.

Minister McConalogue said, “This funding will do two things. Maintain and protect our rich history here in Donegal but also go some way to providing income for skilled tradespeople involved in the upkeep of such monuments.

“Donegal County Council will receive the funding to be used on Rathmullen Abbey, St. Muras Cross Slab and at Killydonnell Friary.

“As more of us stay in our counties during the pandemic we have a greater appreciation of our history and surroundings. It is important we preserve these monuments and I am delighted to work with my colleagues in Government to secure this funding for Donegal,” concluded Minister McConalogue.

