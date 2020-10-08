‘Fatal fires tend to start at night time’, warns Letterkenny Officer

The Station Officer at Letterkenny Fire Station is warning that the fatal fires usually start at night time.

National Fire Safety Week is underway in earnest with a big focus this year on smoke alarms.

With people spending more time in their homes in the current climate, it's thought the importance of fire safety has never been more important than it is now.

Station Officer Martin Bond says that the majority of house fires that they attend in Donegal are usually caused by something that could have been easily prevented: