Donegal islands to benefit from community broadband funding

More than 200 community halls, libraries, and other public spaces are to be set up as high speed broadband connection points by the end of the year.

50 of these points are already up and running in remote parts of Offaly, Kerry, Cork and Dublin as well as islands off the coast of Donegal, Mayo, and Galway.

The hubs will provide locals with free high-speed internet speeds of 150mb/s.

Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys believes the centres will lead to greater investment in rural Ireland............