Croke Park give go ahead for Leagues, U20 & Minor competitions

Declan Bonner's Donegal are set to see out the remainder of their Division One league campaign in the coming weeks.

The National Leagues and Under-20 and Minor competitions will go ahead as planned from this month.

There were fears that those competitions would be pulled because of the current Covid situation but the GAA top brass say they intend to continue as planned.

Officials at Croke Park say counties will have to forfeit league games in the coming weeks if they cannot fulfill fixtures.

The points will awarded to the other county.

Challenge matches for all inter-county grades have been suspended while all Third Level activity has also been halted.

Donegal senior men are due to resume their Division 1 league campaign on Sunday 18th October against Tyrone in Ballybofey with a trip to Kerry the following Saturday.

The Ulster Championship starts for Donegal and Tyrone on Sunday 1st November when the north west counties clash again st MacCumhaill Park.

Donegal and Tyrone are due to meet in the Ulster Minor Championship on Saturday 24th October while Tyrone are scheduled to play Dublin next Saturday 17th October in the All Ireland U20 semi final.

Also at Thursday's chairpersons' meeting, counties were given an update on the current suspension of club activity which will last for at least the next two weeks.

The Donegal Senior Final is one of 11 county deciders still to be played.