Covid case numbers continue to rise in Donegal

By
News Highland
-

Latest electoral area figures show the incidence of Covid 19 in Donegal continues to rise, with slight falls in the figures for Lifford /Stranorlar and Glenties, but increases in other areas.

In the week up to last Monday evening, there were 59 cases in North Inishowen, a rate of 347.8 per 100k, and 54 cases in South Inishowen, a rate of 241.4 per 100k.

The contrasts with 19 and 26 cases respectively the previous week.

Milford registered 16 cases, a rate of 116.4 per 100k, up from 10 cases the previous week, while Letterkenny had 99 cases, a rate of 332.2 cases per 100k. That's up from 59 cases the previous week.

There was a marginal fall in Lifford/Stranorlar with 156 cases, a fall of three. It still has the county's highest incidence rate of 602.6 per 100k.

Glenties had 29 cases in the week to Monday, that's 121.2 cases per 100k, five less cases than the previous seven days.

The Donegal electoral area had 51 cases, a rate of 192.5 cases per 100k, up from 17 cases the previous week.

Figures in full -

North inishowen: 59 cases (347.8 per 100k)
South Inishowen: 54 cases ( 241.4 per 100k)
Milford: 16 cases ( 116.4 per 100k)
Letterkenny: 99 cases ( 332.2 cases per 100k)
Lifford/Stranorlar: 156 cases ( 602.6 per 100k)
Glenties: 29 cases (121.2 cases per 100k)
Donegal: 51 cases (192.5 cases per 100k)
Previous 14 day figures up to September 28
North inishowen: 19 cases (112 per 100k)
South Inishowen: 26 ( 116.2 cases per 100k)
Milford: 10 cases ( 72.6 cases per 100k)
Letterkenny 59 ( 198 cases per 100k)
Lifford/Stranorlar 159 ( 606.2 per 100k)
Glenties 34 (142.1 cases per 100k)
Donegal 17 (64.2 cases per 100k)
Precious 14 day figures, up to September 21
North inishowen: less than 5 cases
South Inishowen: 13 (58.1 cases per 100k)
Milford: 5 cases (36.3 cases per 100k)
Letterkenny 24 (80.6 cases per 100k)
Lifford/Stranorlar 87 (336.1 cases per 100k)
Glenties less than 22 (92 cases per 100k)
Donegal 8 (30.2 cases per 100k)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR