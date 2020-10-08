Covid case numbers continue to rise in Donegal

Latest electoral area figures show the incidence of Covid 19 in Donegal continues to rise, with slight falls in the figures for Lifford /Stranorlar and Glenties, but increases in other areas.

In the week up to last Monday evening, there were 59 cases in North Inishowen, a rate of 347.8 per 100k, and 54 cases in South Inishowen, a rate of 241.4 per 100k.

The contrasts with 19 and 26 cases respectively the previous week.

Milford registered 16 cases, a rate of 116.4 per 100k, up from 10 cases the previous week, while Letterkenny had 99 cases, a rate of 332.2 cases per 100k. That's up from 59 cases the previous week.

There was a marginal fall in Lifford/Stranorlar with 156 cases, a fall of three. It still has the county's highest incidence rate of 602.6 per 100k.

Glenties had 29 cases in the week to Monday, that's 121.2 cases per 100k, five less cases than the previous seven days.

The Donegal electoral area had 51 cases, a rate of 192.5 cases per 100k, up from 17 cases the previous week.

Figures in full -